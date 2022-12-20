Summary

Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Undeclared Milk and Tree Nuts

Company Name:
Falcon Import and Export LLC
Brand Name:
Falcon Import and Export LLC, of Ashburn, Virginia, is recalling Alsultan Sweets branded Baklava because it may contain undeclared milk and wheat, and Alsultan Sweets branded Betefour because it may contain undeclared cashews, pistachios, and almonds. People who have allergies to milk, wheat, and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. A list of recalled products is listed in the table below.

Brand Product Size UPC Expiration Dates
Alsultan Sweets Baklava 12.3oz (350 grams) 629700099929 02/04/2023
Alsultan Sweets Baklava 750 grams 629700099912 01/19/2023
Alsultan Sweets Betefour 10.5oz (600 grams) 6297000999739 02/04/2023

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing the allergens were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens. Distribution of the products has been suspended until the labeling is corrected.

Consumers who are allergic to milk, wheat, and tree nuts should not consume. Consumers who have purchased Baklava and Betefour are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 571-276-7183 Monday to Friday 8 AM to 5 PM EST.

Consumers:
Falcon Import and Export LLC
571-276-7183