When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 20, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 20, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk and Tree Nuts Company Name: Falcon Import and Export LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Falcon Import and Export LLC, of Ashburn, Virginia, is recalling Alsultan Sweets branded Baklava because it may contain undeclared milk and wheat, and Alsultan Sweets branded Betefour because it may contain undeclared cashews, pistachios, and almonds. People who have allergies to milk, wheat, and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. A list of recalled products is listed in the table below.

Brand Product Size UPC Expiration Dates Alsultan Sweets Baklava 12.3oz (350 grams) 629700099929 02/04/2023 Alsultan Sweets Baklava 750 grams 629700099912 01/19/2023 Alsultan Sweets Betefour 10.5oz (600 grams) 6297000999739 02/04/2023

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing the allergens were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens. Distribution of the products has been suspended until the labeling is corrected.

Consumers who are allergic to milk, wheat, and tree nuts should not consume. Consumers who have purchased Baklava and Betefour are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 571-276-7183 Monday to Friday 8 AM to 5 PM EST.