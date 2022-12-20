Governor Dunleavy Announces Laura Stidolph as Legislative Director

Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced Laura Stidolph has accepted the position of Legislative Director in his office. Stidolph returns to the Dunleavy Administration after serving as Deputy Legislative Director from 2020 to 2021.

“The legislative director’s role during the legislative session can’t be overstated,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Laura has a strong grasp of the legislative process, and over the course of her career, cultivated longstanding relationships with Alaska’s lawmakers and policy leaders. I look forward to many productive sessions with her as my legislative director.”

Ms. Stidolph spent a decade in the Alaska Legislature as an aide in the House for legislators on both sides of the political aisle. The past year and a half she served as GCI’s Government Affairs Manager. Born and raised in Alaska, she lives with her family in Juneau on Douglas Island.

Her first day will be January 2, 2023.