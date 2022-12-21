Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,217 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Announces Laura Stidolph as Legislative Director

Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced Laura Stidolph has accepted the position of Legislative Director in his office. Stidolph returns to the Dunleavy Administration after serving as Deputy Legislative Director from 2020 to 2021.

“The legislative director’s role during the legislative session can’t be overstated,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Laura has a strong grasp of the legislative process, and over the course of her career, cultivated longstanding relationships with Alaska’s lawmakers and policy leaders. I look forward to many productive sessions with her as my legislative director.”

Ms. Stidolph spent a decade in the Alaska Legislature as an aide in the House for legislators on both sides of the political aisle. The past year and a half she served as GCI’s Government Affairs Manager. Born and raised in Alaska, she lives with her family in Juneau on Douglas Island.

Her first day will be January 2, 2023.

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Announces Laura Stidolph as Legislative Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.