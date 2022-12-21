HURRICANE IAN WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION EFFORTS CONTINUE 2 MONTHS LATER
United Restoration reports servicing hundreds of homes months after Hurricane Ian devastated the Gulf Coast community.
Our disaster restoration services in Naples and Fort Myers continue today, with a focus on mold remediation in structures that weren’t dried out immediately after the storm surge.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Restoration, a family owned and operated disaster restoration company headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, reports servicing hundreds of homes months after Hurricane Ian devastated the Gulf Coast community.
“We are grateful to all of our clients and communities we service throughout Collier and Lee County for trusting us in helping them recover and restore their homes and businesses after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. I’m incredibly proud of our Emergency Response crews who were on-site within 12 hours after the storm passed, working day and night to mitigate the damage in hundreds of structures from Naples to Fort Myers. Our disaster restoration services in Naples and Fort Myers continue today, with a focus on mold remediation in structures that weren’t dried out immediately after the storm surge.”
CoreLogic, a global property data and analytics provider, reported its updated and final damage estimates for Hurricane Ian. According to the new data analysis, the total flood and wind losses are upwards of $70 billion. This estimate includes wind loss, re-evaluated insured and uninsured storm surge loss, and newly calculated inland flood loss for both residential and commercial properties.
About United Restoration
United Restoration services water damage repair, disaster restoration, and biohazard remediation to hundreds of customers throughout Florida every year. Our dedication to quality and customer service is unmatched in the industry.
United Restoration technicians are available 24/7. With an average after-hours callback time of 10 minutes, United Restoration provides the most immediate response to water damage and disaster emergencies -- Because Disaster's Don't Wait.
United Restoration is an IICRC Certified Firm.
