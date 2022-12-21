ZIP PRODUCTS ACQUIRED BY LEGENDARY COMPANIES

Legendary Companies is comprised of Coker Tire, Wheel Vintiques, Universal Vintage Tire, Phoenix Race Tires, Specialty Wheel Roadster Wire Wheel, Vintage Wheel Works, PS Engineering and Paragon Corvette brands, as well as German tire distributor MOR (Münc

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Companies is pleased to announce the acquisition of Zip Products. The Virginia based Corvette parts manufacturer and supplier significantly expands Legendary Companies’ Corvette-focused product offering and is consistent with the company’s growth strategy of expanding its portfolio of authentic components to comprehensively serve classic vehicle enthusiasts. Together with Coker Tire, Paragon Corvette and Corvette Central, the acquisition of Zip represents the fourth family- owned business to be added to Legendary Companies’ portfolio of brands since partnering with Irving Place Capital in 2018.

Founded in 1977, Zip maintains a broad and deep product offering for iconic C1 through C8 Chevrolet Corvettes. The company, which has been owned by David Walker and his family since its inception, offers over 45,000 unique parts and has a strong reputation for providing customers with innovation and exceptional service.

“Adding Zip to our existing hard parts businesses, Corvette Central and Paragon Corvette, creates an industry leading supplier with an incredibly broad parts library well suited to serve all Corvette owners,“ said Legendary Companies President and CEO Mike Kealey. “David Walker and his family have built an outstanding business with a 45 year history of providing high-quality parts and leading customer service. We are excited that David remains committed to Zip and it’s continued development, and we look forward to working with the broader Zip team to continue growing our combined business.”

“Joining forces with Legendary Companies will expand the breadth of our product offering and improve the level of service we are able to provide to our customers,” said David Walker, President of Zip. “We share an unwavering commitment to providing enthusiast vehicle owners with authentic, high-quality restoration parts, wheels and tires. By working together, we will be able to accelerate the pace of new product development and deliver even more solutions to our customers and partners.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. To learn more about Zip and its incredible product lines, visit www.zip-corvette.com.

About Legendary Companies

Legendary Companies is the leading manufacturer and supplier of collector car tires, wheels and restoration hard parts that includes the Coker Tire, Wheel Vintiques, Universal Vintage Tire, Phoenix Race Tires, Specialty Wheel, Roadster Wire Wheel, Vintage Wheel Works, PS Engineering, Paragon Corvette and Corvette Central brands, as well as German tire distributor MOR (Münchner Oldtimer Reifen).

The company is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee and maintains locations in California, Michigan and Germany.

About Irving Place Capital

Since its founding in 1997, Irving Place Capital has invested in over 60 portfolio companies. The firm focuses on making control or entrepreneur-driven investments where it can apply its substantial operating and strategic resources and expertise to enhance value. Irving Place Capital has successfully executed a broad range of transactions, including buyouts, recapitalizations, build-ups, corporate divestitures, take-privates and distressed-to-control situations. More information about Irving Place Capital is available at www.irvingplacecapital.com.