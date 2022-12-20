ROK Technologies is First Partner in the Esri Partner Network to Earn the ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes Specialty Designation

ROK Technologies is proud to be recognized as the first to earn the new Kubernetes specialty designation from Esri.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 12th, 2022, ROK Technologies was the first to earn this specialty designation.

Esri is the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping. This new specialty designation, which was announced on August 16, 2022, is only open to Esri Partner Network organizations that want to provide expertise in deploying and managing ArcGIS Enterprise in Kubernetes environments.

This Kubernetes specialty designation is for partners in the Esri Partner network who have expertise in deploying, configuring, and maintaining an ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes as well as expertise in Kubernetes' best practices. This latest Esri specialty acknowledges ROK as subject matter experts in this key area of growth - Kubernetes environments.

Since ROK Technologies was founded, they have focused on empowering GIS organizations with Cloud-first technologies so they can deliver exceptional GIS experiences to their customers.

"We're proud to be the first Esri Partner Network organization to receive this important designation," says Alex Coleman, CEO at ROK Technologies. "ROK Technologies is dedicated to being the master of one thing - taking GIS to the Cloud. Achieving this specialty designation adds an additional core competency in our toolbox that we will use to help organizations harness the true value of the Cloud and develop the best solution to fit their needs."

Using Esri software, ROK Technologies has crafted GIS Cloud solutions for hundreds of clients ranging in size from Fortune 100 companies to local governments. ROK Technologies functions as an extension of an organization's IT and GIS departments, by taking over the management of all GIS software and supporting infrastructure.

About ROK Technologies

At ROK Technologies, our sole focus is to architect, deploy and manage the ArcGIS® Enterprise suite and Desktop applications in Cloud and Hybrid environments. Recognized as a partner in the Esri Partner Network with the ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty our team of certified AWS, Azure, and Esri experts bring our many years of extensive, multi-disciplinary knowledge to each and every organization we serve. With scalable, highly durable, and cost-effective Cloud-first technologies, ROK can take the IT and ArcGIS Enterprise management off your plate, so you can focus on what you do best, GIS.

In addition to the ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes Specialty, ROK has the following: ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty, State and Local Government Specialty, Federal Small Business Specialty, and the Release Ready Specialty. ROK's Managed Cloud Services can also be found in the ArcGIS Marketplace.

