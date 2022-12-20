Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,213 in the last 365 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Special Year-End Distribution

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund CBH, announced the following special year-end distribution of long-term capital gains on its common shares. This special year-end distribution, which is in addition to the regular monthly distribution paid on its common shares, is being paid by the Fund pursuant to certain federal tax requirements.

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

$0.0909 per share

December 29, 2022

December 30, 2022

January 10, 2023

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Voya Investment Management is its subadviser.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-convertible--income-2024-target-term-fund-announces-special-year-end-distribution-301707702.html

SOURCE Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

You just read:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Special Year-End Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.