The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship For Future Doctors Available Now

Pediatrician Louis Hampers Provides Funding For Students Studying Medicine

The Dr. Louis Hampers Scholarship for Medical Students is now open for applications. The scholarship is open for college and university students undertaking a medical degree. The scholarship is also available for high school students who are passionate about medicine and who will attend a university to pursue a course in medicine. A total amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the most deserving student studying en route to become a medical doctor. The best student will be selected based on an essay of fewer than 1,000 words. Along with the essay, students are required to submit their addresses, phone numbers, full names, personal bios, name of high school and graduation date, name of university currently enrolled in, and GPA. Eligible students are requested to submit their application no later than 6/15/2023 and the winner of the scholarship will be announced on 7/15/2023.

Dr. Louis Hampers has spent years studying to become a successful medical practitioner. He knows just how challenging and difficult studying to become a doctor can be, especially for students coming from humble backgrounds. He knows that many students are forced to give up on their dreams for lack of education and tuition fees. This is all due to the skyrocketing cost of education that has put pressure on aspiring medical students. Financial constraints have forced many students to work part-time to earn money for their studies while others are forced to drop out of school. No one understands the struggles that students studying on the road to becoming doctors more than Dr. Hampers. For this reason, Dr. Louis Hampers is offering his scholarship to help ease the financial burden of one deserving student. He wishes to raise awareness of the hardship that students go through with his scholarship fund. He further hopes that his scholarship opportunity will open more opportunities for more students to find the help they need.

Dr. Louis Hampers is a pediatrician in Centennial, Colorado. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and went to Dartmouth College. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the Wharton School with a dual degree in medicine and business administration. He completed his pediatric residency at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and his pediatric emergency medicine sub-specialty training at the Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Then, in Kenya, he worked as a medical officer at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Chogoria Hospital. He joined the faculty of the University of Colorado School of Medicine after completing his sub-specialty training in Chicago, eventually becoming an associate professor in 2007. His duties included serving as the medical director of the Children's Hospital's emergency department. Looking back on his many years of success, he would like to reward the next generation of doctors with a scholarship fund. Eligible students should take advantage of this opportunity to earn money for their education and tuition. For more information on how to apply, interested students should visit Dr. Luois Hampers' official scholarship page.

