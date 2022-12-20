Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,266 in the last 365 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on January 17, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Granite Point also declared today a dividend of $0.4375 per share of the 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. This dividend is payable on January 17, 2023, to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission's Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005770/en/

You just read:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.