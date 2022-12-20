Submit Release
AB Realty Celebrates 1,000 Houses Sold as #1 Real Estate Agent in Wanneroo, WA

Wanneroo, WA - AB Realty, a leading real estate agent in Wanneroo, Western Australia, is excited to announce that they have achieved a major milestone: 1,000 houses sold in the Wanneroo area. 

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the AB Realty team, as well as the strong demand for housing in the region.

"We are thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone," said Andy Bredow, owner of AB Realty. "It has been a pleasure to serve the Wanneroo community and help so many families find their dream homes. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients and look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come."

Highlights of AB Realty's Success:

  • 1,000 houses sold in Wanneroo, WA

  • Excellent customer service and commitment to helping clients through every step of the real estate process

  • Wide range of services, including buying and selling homes, property management, and leasing

  • Awarded Best Real Estate Agent Wanneroo 3 years in a row


"We understand that buying or selling a home is one of the most important decisions a person can make," said Andy. "That's why we go above and beyond to ensure that our clients have all the information and support they need to make the best decision for their families. We are proud of our accomplishments and excited to see what the future holds."

AB Realty is a full-service real estate agency serving the Wanneroo area. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.abrealtywa.com/

Contact:

Andy Bredow

Owner, AB Realty

Email: info@abrealtywa.com.au

Phone: (08) 9405 1999

Media Contact
Company Name:

AB Realty


Contact Person:

Andy Bredow


Email:Send Email
Phone:

(08) 9405 1999


Country:

Australia


Website:https://www.abrealtywa.com/

