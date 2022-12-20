Mink Ventures Files Filing Statement for Qualifying Transaction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Mink Ventures Corporation MINK ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a filing statement dated December 19, 2022 (the "Filing Statement") with the TSX Venture Exchange and on SEDAR in connection with its proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Voltage Metals Corp. VOLT previously announced in the Company's press releases dated June 27, 2022, August 11, 2022, October 5, 2022, October 19, 2022 and December 5, 2022. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company intends to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Offering").

Additional information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction, the Offering and Mink can be found in the Filing Statement. The Offering and the Qualifying Transaction remain subject to the final approval of the TSXV and are expected to close on or about December 22, 2022 and December 23, 2022, respectively.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation is a Capital Pool Company that has acquired an option to earn an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project as its Qualifying Transaction property. The Company currently has 8,367,500 shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future business and operations of Mink and the final approval and completion of the Offering and the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risk that the minimum Offering will not be satisfied; risk that the commodity price of base metals will decline making the Company less attractive to investors; and the delay or failure to receive applicable Board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

