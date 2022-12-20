Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,214 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress' Final Report

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today in response to the final report from the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress:

"I applaud the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress for releasing its final report today.  The committee made numerous bipartisan recommendations on how to make Congress work better for the American people, including through improving transparency, enhancing constituent services, retaining our quality congressional staff, fostering a culture of cooperation, and reinvigorating our institution's technological infrastructure.  This report is the culmination of years of tireless work and bipartisan collaboration, and I want to thank Chairman Derek Kilmer, Vice Chair William Timmons, and their colleagues on the committee for their leadership on this effort.  I also want to thank the many staffers who contributed to the committee's mission – including my Digital Director and Senior Advisor Steve Dwyer, who testified before the committee on his work to help Congress make use of cutting-edge technology.  

"From the DomeWatch and Dome Directory apps to the House Democratic Caucus's online resume bank, my office has developed and maintained a variety of innovative digital tools that are helping set Congress up for success in the twenty-first century.  We need to continue to seek out similar opportunities to strengthen and improve the People's House.  That's why I fully endorse this report's suggestion that the Committee on House Administration create a permanent subcommittee on modernization.  The Select Committee and this report demonstrate that we can conduct this work in a bipartisan, pragmatic manner, and I look forward to continuing to support efforts to build on this progress."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress' Final Report

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.