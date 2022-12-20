Hoyer Statement on House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress' Final Report

"I applaud the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress for releasing its final report today. The committee made numerous bipartisan recommendations on how to make Congress work better for the American people, including through improving transparency, enhancing constituent services, retaining our quality congressional staff, fostering a culture of cooperation, and reinvigorating our institution's technological infrastructure. This report is the culmination of years of tireless work and bipartisan collaboration, and I want to thank Chairman Derek Kilmer, Vice Chair William Timmons, and their colleagues on the committee for their leadership on this effort. I also want to thank the many staffers who contributed to the committee's mission – including my Digital Director and Senior Advisor Steve Dwyer, who testified before the committee on his work to help Congress make use of cutting-edge technology.

"From the DomeWatch and Dome Directory apps to the House Democratic Caucus's online resume bank, my office has developed and maintained a variety of innovative digital tools that are helping set Congress up for success in the twenty-first century. We need to continue to seek out similar opportunities to strengthen and improve the People's House. That's why I fully endorse this report's suggestion that the Committee on House Administration create a permanent subcommittee on modernization. The Select Committee and this report demonstrate that we can conduct this work in a bipartisan, pragmatic manner, and I look forward to continuing to support efforts to build on this progress."