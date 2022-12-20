Submit Release
Linneman named NDDOT deputy director for engineering

BISMARCK, N.D. – Matt Linneman was named deputy director for engineering at the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) effective Dec. 16.

Linneman previously served as the materials and research engineer. He began his career at the NDDOT in 2001 as an intern and has experience in multiple divisions at the NDDOT.

“We are excited to have Matt move into this new role and this promotion was well deserved,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “He has a proven track record in the transportation industry with more than 20 years of experience.”

Linneman will be responsible for leading the project development, construction, maintenance, and operations needs for all state highways.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from North Dakota State University.

