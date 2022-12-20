Chesterfield License Office Set to Close Dec. 27, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Chesterfield, Missouri, located at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27, 2022.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Chesterfield License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS. Until a new contract has been awarded, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

West County License Office – 15533 Manchester Road, Ballwin, MO 63011

Creve Coeur License Office – 12933 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141

Des Peres License Office – 1080 Old Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131

Harvester License Office – 4217-19 Old Highway 94 South, St. Charles, MO 63304

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

