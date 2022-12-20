Submit Release
Judicial Nominating Committee names finalists for Supreme Court vacancy

Two judges and an attorney have been named as finalists to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

They are South Central Judicial District Judge Doug Bahr, Bismarck, North Central Judicial District Judge Stacy Louser, Minot, and Assistant United States Attorney Jake Rodenbiker, Fargo.

The vacancy was created by the upcoming retirement of Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who has served more than 44 years on the Court. He will retire January 31, 2023.

Governor Doug Burgum now has thirty days to make a selection from the committee's list of nominees or he can ask for another list or call an election.

Under Article 6, § 13, of the North Dakota Constitution the person appointed "shall continue in the position until the next general election immediately following the service of at least two years."

