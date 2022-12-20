Submit Release
J.D. Havis’ “Itty Bitty and Penny the Purple Penguin: The New Monster” is a Story that Helps Kids Overcome their Fears

Itty Bitty and Penny the Purple Penguin: The New Monster

J.D. HavisAuthor

“Itty Bitty and Penny the Purple Penguin:The New Monster” from Book Vine Press author J.D. Havis is a wonderful storybook, perfect for kids who love adventures.

It is my hope that you and your loved ones will enjoy this book and all of the other adventures of Itty Bitty and Penny the Purple Penguin. I hope it will bring you joy and the children in your life.”
— J.D. Havis
PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Itty Bitty and Penny the Purple Penguin: The New Monster”: a story of a three-year-old kid who has a friend named Penny, the Purple Penguin. “Itty Bitty and Penny the Purple Penguin” is the creation of published author J.D. Havis who loves singing, playing musical instruments, playing with her dogs, and learning languages.

J.D. Havis writes, “Itty Bitty is three years old and has a magical purple penguin friend named Penny. Join Itty Bitty and Penny as they meet the new monster in this wonderful children’s book about overcoming your fears and meeting new friends in unexpected places.”

Published by Book Vine Press, J.D. Havis’ new book brings the readers to a whole new adventure in finding out how Itty Bitty and Penny discover a new friend and discover how the two characters overcome their fears.

The author hopes that readers will enjoy this book as they discover the story of Itty Bitty and her magical penguin friend.

www.jdhavis.com

J.D. Havis
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here

