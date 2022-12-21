Submit Release
Australian Entrepreneur Helps Raise $204,143.00 In Two Hours for Children’s Hospital

Aaron Sansoni, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, helps raise over 200k for Monash Foundation by leveraging his network

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaron Sansoni, an Australian Entrepreneur was able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Monash Pediatric Emergency department to buy lifesaving equipment in a matter of hours. Here’s how he did it.

“I received a call from their team as we’d been helping them raise awareness and funds and they said they needed a bunch of equipment for the emergency department to help these sick kids, so I said I’d help.”

When he received the call, he was actually in the middle of running a training program for entrepreneurs - but he knew this cause needed immediate attention. “I decided to pause our training for two hours and hit the phones. I and the eighty entrepreneurs on call, asked our networks to help donate. It was an incredible experience. With donations from $10 to $6000, we were able to get nearly two hundred-fifty individual donations - in two hours. We were so happy to be able to then hand the cheque over and have the money in their account within days to buy what they needed.”

The Monash Foundation was mainly looking to raise $150,000 for an Ultrasound machine. However, as a result of Sansoni’s efforts, they were able to smash that target. With the added donations, they have also been able to purchase a Speech Generation device worth $20,000, a Pilates reformer worth $8,000, two new Baby cots worth $9,000 each, and two Breathing pumps for $3,000 each.

A spokesperson, Georgina Heaslip of Monash Children Hospital said “The Ultrasound Machine alone would be used over 40 times per week for sick children needing emergency attention. We are so grateful for Aaron’s efforts”

Sansoni, a known entrepreneur, and philanthropist has previously raised $125,000 for Oz Harvest, helped 857 hospitalized children in partnership with the Starlight Foundation, and supported the Australia Bush fire relief through his non-profit - the Aaron Sansoni Foundation. His namesake foundation raises funds every year and donates 100% of the proceeds to various causes in Australia. As he continues to build his business empire, he is equally dedicated to helping take action to address the world’s problems through his continued philanthropic endeavors.

