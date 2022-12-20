OnCentive Announces Sabrina Champagne as President of State Tax Credits OnCentive, Increasing Profitability For More Than 20 Years

Leading Tax Credit Consultancy Expands Portfolio of Geographic Based Incentives

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnCentive, the nation’s leading profitability and compliance consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sabrina Champagne as President of State Tax Credits and Negotiated Incentives. Champagne joins OnCentive’s Leadership Team, reporting directly to Shannon Scott, OnCentive CEO.

Champagne brings a wealth of geographic based incentives to OnCentive’s expanding tax credit portfolio. She has spent the past two decades engaged in various aspects of economic development including providing federal and state tax credit advice to a number of leading Fortune 500 companies which yielded millions of dollars in annual savings.

“We are thrilled to have Sabrina join OnCentive with her wealth of tax credit knowledge,” said Shannon Scott, CEO of OnCentive. “She is adding another crack to the glass ceiling as the first female president of state tax credits. Her expertise will help drive industry-leading profitability solutions to companies across the nation.”

At OnCentive, Champagne is responsible for establishing an extensive geographical based incentive program, overseeing the company’s state tax credit team, and building key relationships with government representatives.

Through Champagne’s tenured tax credit career, she has facilitated numerous negotiation package deals to offset costs associated with corporate expansion and training activities. She has also worked with the Ministry in Canada to implement the Targeted Wage Subsidy program for a large US retail corporation.

“I am excited to lead the charge on geographic incentives to help our clients maximize profitability,” said Sabrina Champagne, OnCentive President of State Tax Credits and Negotiated Incentives. “By using a consultative approach when forming partnerships with clients, we will be able to capture both negotiated and statutory credits to reduce their effective tax rates.”

About OnCentive



OnCentive is the nation’s leading profitability and compliance consulting firm. Leveraging their leaderships’ 150 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, OnCentive helps businesses maximize government incentives and tax credits. OnCentive has helped their clients capture over $3 billion in government incentives & recovery programs, like the Covid-19 Employee Retention Credits, as well as other federal and state incentive credits like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Research and Development Tax Credit, Disaster Employee Retention Credit, and many others.

