New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 22B5004053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2022, 1437 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hawkins Road

VIOLATION: DUI #2 / Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Holly Gonyeau

AGE: 43 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 12/19/2022, at approximately 1437 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Hawkins Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Holly Gonyeau (43) of Ferrisburgh, VT. While speaking with Gonyeau, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Gonyeau was screened, placed under arrest for DUI, and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. During the course of the investigation, it was determined there was a juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the incident that was improperly restrained, and had been removed from the vehicle prior to the arrival of Troopers. The juvenile was determined to be uninjured. At the conclusion of processing, Gonyeau was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 9, 2023 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2023, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation

