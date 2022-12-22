Bayou Technologies Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Building
The new location will introduce the first podcast studio in SWLA that will be available to the community.
With the increasing demand for podcast content, we wanted to provide a place where we could record those who have a desire to utilize this exciting way to market themselves and their businesses.”LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayou Technologies will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new offices on Thursday, December 22nd, beginning at 11:00 am.
— Victor Wukovits
The ceremony will take place at the new location, located at 430 Alamo Street, and guests are welcome between 11AM and 4PM, with an official ribbon cutting by The Chamber SWLA at noon. Food from Luna Bar & Grill will be provided, along with refreshments, music, photo opportunities, and a chance for the community to see and try out the new podcast studio. Admission to the event is free and open to the entire community. To RSVP for the event, click here.
Bayou Technologies moved into their new location on December 1st, 2021, after a complete renovation of the existing structure was completed. The new location not only offers the business a place to grow and expand its efforts to clients but will also introduce the first podcast studio in SWLA that will be available to the community. CEO Victor Wukovits stated, “With the increasing demand for podcast content, we wanted to provide a place where we could record for our ourselves, our clients, and others who have a desire to utilize this exciting way to market themselves and their businesses.” For more information about this podcast studio, visit https://lakecharlespodcast.com.
Providing services to businesses with a focus on technology, cybersecurity, communication, and marketing, Victor Wukovits founded Bayou Technologies in early 2007 as a one-man operation, helping small businesses and residents of Lake Charles with their computer issues and developing websites. Over the past 16 years, the company slowly expanded the team and operations to over 16 employees in their new facilities. Vic is known for being an involved community member as he currently serves as Vice President of the Pioneer Club, is a member and Past-President of the Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club, also serving as the Chair of the Rotary District 6200 Technology Committee, and a past Treasurer of Knights of Columbus Council 3208. He endeavors to provide services to the community to ensure his efforts will help those around him.
Bayou Technologies provides modern solutions encompassing technology, cybersecurity, communications, and marketing to businesses in Lake Charles and all of Louisiana and Texas. We offer our clients a variety of services, providing exceptional products, services, and support. Business customers can depend on Bayou Technologies to keep their systems running, data safe, and employees in contact with each other and their customers. The marketing and advertising services Bayou Technologies provides will increase sales to existing customers and attract new ones to the business. For more information on how Bayou Technologies can help your business, call 337-214-1172 or email sales@bayou.tech.
