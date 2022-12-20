KORITE PARTNERS WITH KAIMIRRA TUTAN

LUXURY BRAND KAIMIRRA TUTAN TO BE THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR

FOR KORITE JEWELLERY IN ASIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Two iconic Canadian brands, KORITE and Kaimirra Tutan, held a signing ceremony today celebrating a joint partnership which will appoint Kaimirra Tutan as the exclusive distributor of KORITE jewellery, ammolite and Canadian ammonites for Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan and Korea.

"Today is an important milestone for KORITE. As KORITE looks to further expand into Asia, Kaimirra Tutan gives us the ability to reach consumers through their retail stores, ecommerce and wholesale opportunities," said David Lui, CEO, KORITE. "This partnership not only allows us to work with another Canadian company, but it is also an essential element of our future growth and we couldn't be more excited."

KORITE will be the official supplier of KORITE's luxurious lines of jewellery and will also supply ammolite gemstones for Kaimirra Tutan's exclusive jewellery collections.

"KORITE was a natural choice for us as they have set the global standard for Ammolite jewellery, gemstones over the past 40 years," said Addison Foo, Co-founder and Executive Director of Kaimirra Tutan. "As we continue to expand and grow in Asia, we know our partnership with KORITE will allow us to bring the finer things in life to consumers through the world's only multi-coloured, organic gemstone."

This new partnership will give consumers in Asia access to KORITE's ammolite, a 71-million-year-old gemstone. This unique gemstone only comes from the fossilization of Ammonite Cephalopods, which are found around the world yet, only in the Bearpaw Formation of Southern Alberta did they mineralize and become a rare and colourful gemstone.

Ammolite is the last of the gemstones accepted by the World Jewellery Confederation in the past 300 years and amongst the rarest, placing it alongside its peers Opal, Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald. Most recently, the Province of Alberta declared ammolite as the official gemstone of Alberta.

About KORITE

Since 1979, KORITE has set the global standard for ammolite gemstones and jewellery. As an industry leading Canadian jewellery brand inspiring the world with the rarity and beauty of Canada's gemstone. Every KORITE piece is ethically mined and handcrafted by skilled artisans to create luxuriously Canadian treasures for the bold and adventurous. Based out of Calgary, Alberta, KORITE produces luxurious Canadian ammolite jewellery. For more information, please visit www.korite.com

About Kaimirra Tutan

First launched in 2010, Kaimirra Tutan is a luxury jewellery brand based in Toronto, Canada. The brand launched its flagship boutique in Midvalley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur in 2022, showcasing meticulously handcrafted pieces that feature rare Ammolite gems, high quality gold, and various precious gems. In line with the brand's mission to help its customers appreciate the finer things in life, Kaimirra Tutan also offers private jewellery consultations and bespoke jewellery creations, perfectly suited to its wearer. For more information, please visit www.kaimirratutan.com

SOURCE KORITE