KBRA Assigns BBB IFSR to American Traditions Insurance Company

KBRA assigns a BBB insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to American Traditions Insurance Company. The Outlook is Stable.

American Traditions Insurance Company is a property/casualty insurer domiciled in Florida specializing in personal lines insurance exclusively within the state. The company offers a variety of products but predominantly writes within the niche manufactured housing segment as well as the traditional homeowners (HO-3) market. The insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) reflects an experienced management team with a focused strategy, consistent profitability at the managing general agent affiliate which enhances financial flexibility and operational stability at American Traditions, a conservative asset portfolio with low investment risk, a strong liquidity and asset-liability profile, and a strong local market presence with a well-established distribution network.

Balancing these strengths are the company's geographic and earnings concentration which necessitates a dependence on reinsurance and exposes it to event risk, moderately weak to adequate risk-based capitalization, and elevated premium leverage. Further, recent losses across the last five years have been driven by natural catastrophes and elevated storm frequency, though the company has revamped exposure management tools, tightened underwriting guidelines, and implemented rate increases, which KBRA views favorably.

