GQ Global and Global Business Educator Catherine Mattiske Tap Brian Marella as Chief Revenue Officer

Marella, an expert in creating high-performing teams and delivering successful results, will work to expand the company's mission: unlocking the Inner Genius of teams and individuals to create world-class companies.

SYDNEY, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Marella, a Philadelphia-based executive sales and marketing leader, has joined GQ Global as Chief Revenue Officer.

GQ Global encompasses the Genius Quotient (GQ), the company's flagship learning and communication profile assessment created by Global Business Educator and Author Catherine Mattiske.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Marella as our new Chief Revenue Officer," says Mattiske, GQ Global's CEO. "His deep understanding of the sales process and belief in our products and services, combined with his strong vision for growth, will further propel us towards success."

Marella comes to GQ Global with 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, business development, and strategy. He has a track record of success in helping companies achieve their goals, from startup growth to international expansion. He is an expert in creating high-performing teams and delivering successful results.

"Having worked with several startup entrepreneur founders, I prize the working relationship with them above all else," Marella says. "When I met Catherine Mattiske and we started working together, I realized I had found the business partner I've always wanted.

"I believe that Catherine's Inner Genius framework unlocks the full potential of individuals and teams," he adds. "It will make a positive change in the world, from families to Fortune 100 companies. It's truly an honor to be responsible for the global adoption of Inner Genius and helping people get into their Genius Zone."

With Marella at the helm, GQ Global is well-positioned to meet its aggressive growth objectives, Mattiske says.

"Brian's appointment further strengthens GQ Global's leadership team, and his presence has already brought a new level of energy and enthusiasm," she says. "His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as the company continues to strive for innovation and excellence to better serve its customers."

About: Global business educator and author Catherine Mattiske is the founder of TPC — The Performance Company, a leading training and consulting organization that has worked with Fortune 100 companies worldwide. Established in 1994, TPC has offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, and Basel (Switzerland). Mattiske recently launched Inner Genius, a suite of innovative online tools that provide individuals with a personalized blueprint for optimal communication, collaboration, and learning. The author of more than 30 books, her latest is "Unlock Inner Genius: Power Your Path to Extraordinary Success" Discover your team's Genius Quotient at thegeniusquotient.com.

