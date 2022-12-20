Reach for the Stars with the Top Mortgage Broker In Arizona
Reach for the Stars with the Top Mortgage Broker In ArizonaSCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Lending Group prides itself on going above and beyond the call of duty for its clients in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.
Pursuing a loan can be a very stressful process. Most people who are looking for a loan want to buy a new home, catch up on bills, consolidate debt, make a large purchase, or develop a startup for something new and exciting. Many times, the loan application process is the only thing that stands in the way of achieving those goals.
Galaxy Lending Group recognizes the anticipation and anxiety that clients can have through the loan application process, and this is why they work for their clients as if they were their own friends and family.
With Galaxy Lending Group, clients can look forward to world-class support through every phase of the application process so they can focus on building that shining new future. Galaxy Lending Group is here to make their customers a promise in the following areas:
● Working at a pace that is comfortable for clients: Whether clients are looking for their new loan ASAP or they would like to move a little more cautiously, Galaxy Lending Group professionals are here to support that process.
● Quick and honest communication: It can be frustrating and disheartening when customers have to wait for a response that isn’t arriving fast enough. Galaxy Lenders keep their clients up-to-date and informed on their loan application process through whichever communication channel suits them best – text, phone calls, or emails.
● Utmost attention to data security and privacy: Lenders collect incredibly sensitive information from their clients. If any of that data were to get into the wrong hands, it could be ruinous. However, Galaxy Lenders take extra precautions to ensure their clients’ information is kept as secure as Fort Knox.
Mortgage Lending
Galaxy Lending Group offers a few different options for home loans to make sure clients find the one that suits them best. Options include:
● Conventional loans
● Jumbo home loans
● Fixed-rate loans
● Adjustable rate mortgages
● Construction loans
● FHA, VA, or USDA programs
Galaxy Lending Group funds home loans from $50,000 up to $5 million and offers borrowers competitive interest rates.
Refinancing
Sometimes homeowners need to lower their monthly payments or are looking to make changes to their mortgage for another reason; this is when refinancing is the perfect option. Refinancing is a good solution for putting money back in clients’ pockets, and Galaxy Lending Group agents are available to help.
Contact Galaxy Lending Group
Harold Perkins
3260 N Hayden Rd #101
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
602-595-1233 office
harold@galaxylg.com
About Galaxy Lending Group
Galaxy Lending Group offers stellar home loans and mortgage advice that clients can trust. The team at Galaxy is world-class and offers decades of combined professional experience and expertise dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability for every customer. With locations in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, Galaxy loan officers are just a phone call away.
Harold Perkins
Galaxy Lending Group
+1 602-595-1233
