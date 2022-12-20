“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” & "Breaking Bad" Editor Kelley Dixon, ACE, Joins MEWShop as Artist in Residence

Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online or In Person January 9th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the January 9th 2023, class will be Emmy-winning Editor Kelley Dixon, ACE**

Kelley will be joining our Six Week Students to discuss her long and distinguished career, give students insight into her process, and to screen and give feedback on student’s projects.

Kelley Dixon, ACE, got her start in post-production in multiple capacities in the editing room on the features “Reservoir Dogs” and “Good Will Hunting” as well as TV's “Without a Trace,” and “Revelations.” Kelley got her big break after many long years as an assistant when her editor, Lynne Willingham, ACE, cut the “Breaking Bad” pilot and she became the series' second editor. She's been nominated for four ACE awards and six Emmys - winning one Emmy in 2013 - for her work on “Breaking Bad.” Kelley also edited on “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Luck,” “Shameless,” “The Walking Dead,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Preacher,” and the hit “Breaking Bad” spin-off, “Better Call Saul.” She recently completed Marvel's “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online and in person beginning on January 9, 2023. Class runs Monday through Friday from 10 AM ET to 6 PM ET. For more information on the Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview. If you are interested in taking the class online please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online for all information and requirements. “Kelley Dixon is one of the best Editors of our generation and we are thrilled to have her back,” says Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Director of Education, Janet Dalton. "From Kelley’s start working as an assistant on iconic films, to her groundbreaking work on “Breaking Bad,” and most recently on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends December 30th.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

The Six Week Intensive will run both online and in person Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch.

In person students will be provided with an iMac workstation to use during class time. The workstation comes preloaded with programs and media for the course.

Online students will be provided with class media and projects prior to class start date. Lessons, screenings, and discussions will take place via Zoom. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working. For additional questions on online training, please contact jason@mewshop.com.



**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.