Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,314 in the last 365 days.

Grubbs Family of Dealerships is proud to announce the completion of our new Volvo dealership in Grapevine, TX

Grubbs Volvo New Dealership in Grapevine.

Grubbs Volvo New Dealership in Grapevine.

After years of planning the Grubbs Volvo Cars team is now operating in our new dealership in Grapevine, Tx.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 3 years of operating in a temporary facility Grubbs Volvo Cars Grapevine is moving into our completed Dealership in Grapevine. Built from the ground up, our new dealership will offer Volvo customers a clean and modern facility to purchase and service Volvo Cars. With the addition of Grubbs Volvo Cars Grapevine, our campus of dealerships in Grapevine now offers 25 acres for new and pre-owned inventory, 3 large new car showrooms and 3 large, cutting edge service centers.

The Grubbs Family of Dealerships has offered exceptional services to our customers in the Dallas, Fort Worth area for over 74 years. From the start back in 1948, we have been committed to treating customers like family - offering transparency, trust and dependability. The Grubbs Family believes for a dealership to truly stand out from the rest, it is imperative to anticipate the customers' every need.

“We look forward to serving our customers, both new and old, with a continuing effort to cultivate our customer-centric philosophy as we open our new Volvo building. We look forward to welcoming you into the warm and inviting atmosphere we create and the helpful nature of our team.” -George Grubbs III President and Owner of Grubbs Family of Dealerships.

Seth Levin
Grubbs Family of Dealerships
+1 817-778-0201
email us here

You just read:

Grubbs Family of Dealerships is proud to announce the completion of our new Volvo dealership in Grapevine, TX

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.