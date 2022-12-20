Grubbs Family of Dealerships is proud to announce the completion of our new Volvo dealership in Grapevine, TX
After years of planning the Grubbs Volvo Cars team is now operating in our new dealership in Grapevine, Tx.GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 3 years of operating in a temporary facility Grubbs Volvo Cars Grapevine is moving into our completed Dealership in Grapevine. Built from the ground up, our new dealership will offer Volvo customers a clean and modern facility to purchase and service Volvo Cars. With the addition of Grubbs Volvo Cars Grapevine, our campus of dealerships in Grapevine now offers 25 acres for new and pre-owned inventory, 3 large new car showrooms and 3 large, cutting edge service centers.
The Grubbs Family of Dealerships has offered exceptional services to our customers in the Dallas, Fort Worth area for over 74 years. From the start back in 1948, we have been committed to treating customers like family - offering transparency, trust and dependability. The Grubbs Family believes for a dealership to truly stand out from the rest, it is imperative to anticipate the customers' every need.
“We look forward to serving our customers, both new and old, with a continuing effort to cultivate our customer-centric philosophy as we open our new Volvo building. We look forward to welcoming you into the warm and inviting atmosphere we create and the helpful nature of our team.” -George Grubbs III President and Owner of Grubbs Family of Dealerships.
