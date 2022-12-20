CH3 Launches Global Web3 Event Production Agency
CH3 introduces the world of corporate events to Web3 with a ground-breaking event production agency.LONDON, UNITED KINDOM, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of the internet is decentralised, open and fair, owned and controlled by builders. CH3 - an independent spinoff of Spacehuntr - is dragging the world of corporate events into this new world.
It’s an international organisation with offices in London, Paris, Bogota and Mexico. But they’ll put boots on the ground wherever you are or wherever you want to be.
Their remit is high-impact experiences, from developing event production solutions to brand activation; they’re pushing hackathons, hacker houses, summits, side events, parties, and retreats.
The core USP here is supercharged next-gen events, sure, but the side-story is compelling too: supporting local vendors, communities, and low environmental impact solutions.
Co-founder Dietrich Moens said: “We’re a no BS agency. Our projects are about building communities. By builders, for builders, so to speak.
Of course, we follow a theme of decentralisation. However, the subtext is moving away from events as things people attend to things people participate in.
From blockchain communities to crypto groups - we’re looking to collaborate on hands-on events, whether it's building a startup, hosting big conversations, or having a party.”
CH3 has already collaborated with the biggest WEB3 ecosystem players like Ethereum Foundation, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Polygon. They’re eager to work with more niche concerns too - if the project is right - like Stake DAO, Aurora, Rekt, and ZKX.
So if you have an idea, meet them at their Launch Pad, and they’ll come back to you with elevated experiences.
About CH3
CH3 is a global event agency created in 2018. They work with next-gen organisations to create high-impact experiences and have produced 105 events across 20 cities this year alone.
###
Micaela Navarro
CH3 Agency
mn@ch3.agency