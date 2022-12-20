SHARE! NAMED 2022 OUTSTANDING NONPROFIT

Share's Jason Robison, Board Member Ninon Aprea and Board Chair Brian Ulf Share! CEO Ruth Hollman and Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee at The Wende Museum

Award from AFP Greater Los Angeles Chapter caps off successful year for the recovery & social support organization

SHARE! is dedicated to helping the most vulnerable people in our community; we are thrilled to end the year receiving this award from AFP Greater Los Angeles Chapter in recognition of our efforts.” — CEO Ruth Hollman

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency − was named Outstanding Nonprofit Organization by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

At AFP Greater Los Angeles Chapter's 2022 National Philanthropy Day Conference & Awards Luncheon, SHARE! was honored for its self-help support groups, community outreach and collaborative housing program.

“SHARE! is dedicated to helping the most vulnerable people in our community and we are thrilled to end the year receiving this award from AFP Greater Los Angeles Chapter in recognition of our efforts,” said CEO Ruth Hollman. “Overall, 2022 has been very productive and rewarding for our nonprofit and those we serve.”

SHARE! has had a banner year and is on track to provide housing and a meaningful life to 500 formerly homeless people with mental health issues. SHARE! has opened 10 houses throughout Los Angeles County for homeless people seeking to get on their feet this year. The SHARE! Recovery Retreats in Monterey Park and North Hollywood have helped propel 200 people into recovery from mental health issues. SHARE! has hosted more than 4,000 self-help support group meetings at its self-help centers in Culver City and Downtown Los Angeles. People showed up in person or on zoom from around the State and the world. Dr. Phil highlighted SHARE!’s work on his television show.

Earlier in the year, SHARE! received the 2022 Nonprofit Transformation Prize – which includes a $5,000 grant funded by a gift from Wende Museum Board Member Thomas E. Backer, PhD.

SHARE!’s inaugural Lawyers Leading The Way event paid tribute to attorneys for their efforts to help LA’s homeless population and paid tribute to The Honorable Craig Mitchell – LA Superior Court Judge and founder of Skid Row Running Club.

The 23rd Annual SHARE! Recovery Awards Dinner recognized Courtney Friel (KTLA anchor/

reporter/author), Lewis C. Horne (CBRE President-Greater Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire region, Constance Gilkie (founder of Transformational Living Homes, Inc.) and The Honorable John Jude Duran (former mayor of West Hollywood).

Continuing to lend support for SHARE!, Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities provided donations for the second year in a row, The Land of the Free Foundation became a new financial donor, and both Wells Fargo and US Bank (formerly Union Bank) made substantial monetary donations to support key programming initiatives.

Lending their time and talent to help SHARE!, Akwi Devine, RN, BSN (co-founder and president, Vive Concierge) and Justin Brimmer CFP®, CAP® (founder/business manager, Unorthodox Inc.) joined the board of directors.

On the personnel side, SHARE! made four leadership promotions: Camille Dennis to Program Director Behavioral Health, Maria Gonzalez to Program Director Housing, Jason Robison to Chief Program Officer and Ruth Hollman to CEO. Hollman also was appointed to the Peer Council of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (DMH) and will use her expertise to help provide support to areas looking for resources for those in need.

Sadly, SHARE! honored the life of longtime friend, coworker and treasured community member, Janet Elizabeth Davis, by hosting a memorial service for her.

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Their participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.

