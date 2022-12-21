Tiffanie Page-Collazo Teaching Entrepreneurs How To P.A.U.S.E. Their Way To Success
One woman takes her own life and business experiences to create reliable solutions for the ones behind her.
Being busy doesn't always have to overlap with feeling overwhelmed.”ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiffanie Page-Collazo knows what burnout is. After twenty-seven years in the non-profit sector, being an international best-selling author, writing for the Erie Times-News, The Jefferson Educational Society, and becoming a certified life coach, Tiffanie knew she had to come up with a way to slow down. Like many successful entrepreneurs, Page-Collazo knew firsthand about imposter syndrome. She knew that she needed to develop a way to break free from the syndrome and she had to find a way to bring the tools she needed herself to others experiencing the same issues while also being brave enough to create and launch it to the world.
These days, Page-Collazo makes her living coaching other entrepreneurs. Her three companies, Collazo Coaching, Diverse Collabs, and Notably Written, focus on helping overwhelmed business owners slow down and level up so that they can take back their time. In today's hustle-focused society, she knows it's easy for business owners to wear many hats and feel bound to the daily grind.
Collazo Coaching promotes the P.A.U.S.E. Method - a five-tiered personal development system created by Tiffanie Page-Collazo specifically designed to help business owners "slow down so they can level up." P.A.U.S.E is an anagram and stands for Prioritized self-care, Affirming self-talk, Usurping your power, Strategic life planning, and Executing & achieving that plan.
Diverse Collabs offers multiple time management and digital content solutions for a diverse range of people. Items include positivity calendars, priority journals, habit trackers, fitness journals, daily and student planners, and so much more. In addition, Tiffanie Page-Collazo took it further to give clients access to her "Digital Boss Society," a monthly subscription service where members receive products monthly.
Notably Written is a professional publishing company that offers publishing packages for aspiring authors. So many entrepreneurs have a fantastic story to share with the world but need to figure out the best way to provide it with an outlet. Notably Written works directly with clients to bring their authentic selves and unique message to print and, in turn, to the world.
Being active is normal for Tiffanie Page-Collazo, but she states, "Being busy doesn't always have to overlap with feeling overwhelmed.” In addition to the three companies she currently runs, there are more ideas on the way. A podcast is in development. Using the same system she now teaches, Page-Collazo took control of her life, and now her mission is to help her clients take control of their own.
