Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,266 in the last 365 days.

Anumak Technologies LLC focuses on developing "strategic sales consulting for tech companies in Panama" for 2023

PANAMA CITY , PANAMA , December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Marcela Rios Mazo (Co-Founder & COO - aNumak & Company ) says, "Globally, technology is revolutionizing corporations' business models, offering new growth prospects and benchmarks for cost and efficiency."

Successful businesses don't simply talk about customer experience; they sell and market in a convenient and relevant manner for customers. Traditional methods do not encourage this seamless simplicity. What is required is a paradigm shift: the integration of marketing and sales. We assist businesses in establishing the people and technical capabilities necessary for a more agile, data-driven marketing and sales organization.

aNumak & Company is a new business partner for the modern business landscape. We embrace an open approach to work by bringing together a variety of viewpoints and technologies. In 2023, we intend to work closely with innovative technology companies in Panama to ideate freely and promptly apply sales strategy to make firms experience breakthroughs by having an exponential impact on how businesses can accomplish more significant revenue goals.

Open ecosystems, technologies, innovation, and cultures are the key to generating opportunities and paving the path for the future of contemporary business and our planet.

We aim to collaborate in 2023 and beyond with tech giants to create together, grow together, and reimagine together what seems impossible.

Arpita Khanna
aNumak & Company
marketing@anumak.com
+57 323 5211093
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Anumak Technologies LLC focuses on developing "strategic sales consulting for tech companies in Panama" for 2023

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.