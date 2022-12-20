Anumak Technologies LLC focuses on developing "strategic sales consulting for tech companies in Panama" for 2023

PANAMA CITY , PANAMA , December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Marcela Rios Mazo (Co-Founder & COO - aNumak & Company ) says, "Globally, technology is revolutionizing corporations' business models, offering new growth prospects and benchmarks for cost and efficiency."

Successful businesses don't simply talk about customer experience; they sell and market in a convenient and relevant manner for customers. Traditional methods do not encourage this seamless simplicity. What is required is a paradigm shift: the integration of marketing and sales. We assist businesses in establishing the people and technical capabilities necessary for a more agile, data-driven marketing and sales organization.

aNumak & Company is a new business partner for the modern business landscape. We embrace an open approach to work by bringing together a variety of viewpoints and technologies. In 2023, we intend to work closely with innovative technology companies in Panama to ideate freely and promptly apply sales strategy to make firms experience breakthroughs by having an exponential impact on how businesses can accomplish more significant revenue goals.

Open ecosystems, technologies, innovation, and cultures are the key to generating opportunities and paving the path for the future of contemporary business and our planet.

We aim to collaborate in 2023 and beyond with tech giants to create together, grow together, and reimagine together what seems impossible.