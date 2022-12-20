Point One Navigation Launches ASIL Positioning Engine to Enable Safe and Precise Autonomous Vehicles

Point One’s FusionEngine paired with STMicroelectronics TeseoAPP Chipset is a competitively priced, production-ready positioning solution for automotive OEMs developing navigation and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

SAN FRANCISCO, December 20, 2022 -- Point One Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology, today announced its FusionEngine software, a complete, high-performance ASIL-rated precise location solution for Automotive applications is now compatible with ST’s TeseoAPP (Teseo ASIL Precise Positioning) GNSS Chipset. The combined solution assures functional safety at ASIL-B, a critical requirement for Level 3+ ADAS systems.

Point One’s FusionEngine is a trusted, tightly coupled positioning solution built on the Company’s proprietary self-calibrating sensor-fusion algorithms. Fusion Engine can be easily integrated into a variety of host processors that are used for enabling Level 3+ ADAS and autonomous driving systems.

FusionEngine combines data from multiple sensors, including ST’s TeseoAPP multi-band GNSS receiver, to assure the high accuracy, safety, and integrity required for higher levels of autonomous vehicles.

The combination of ST’s TeseoAPP receiver and the STA5365S external RF front-end provides dual-band precise raw measurement data for all visible GNSS satellites to the main host processor, where Point One’s FusionEngine is integrated. The TeseoAPP receiver and chipset are compliant with ST’s Automotive Grade qualification. This includes AEC-Q100 and ISO 26262.

Point One’s FusionEngine enables developers to complete the Functional Safety Concept Phase for their host system software integration. This includes the definition of Safety Goals, Functional Safety Requirements (FSR) and Technical Safety Requirements (TSR) as well as the test methods to provide evidence of successful integration. These test methods are then fully executed and audited to achieve the assigned ASIL rating.

"Building on the foundation of ST’s TeseoAPP, we are enhancing safety in production automotive applications,” said Aaron Nathan, CEO at Point One Navigation. “We’ve leveraged ST’s expertise in automotive-grade qualification to bring to market a complete solution that offers both high performance and reliability. Our customers can now achieve ASIL B safety for today’s most advanced vehicle applications."

“Point One Navigation’s integration of FusionEngine with ST’s TeseoAPP provides OEMs in automotive and other markets with a state-of-the-art safety, integrity, and security-oriented localization solution,” said Marco Pesce, Americas VP Marketing and Applications, Automotive Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics.

ABOUT POINT ONE NAVIGATION

Tomorrow’s vehicles, equipment, and devices require continuous precise knowledge of their location to be safe and effective in the real world. Point One is delivering the first precise positioning solution that is both cost effective and works anywhere. Satellite navigation, computer vision, and sensor fusion comprise the foundation for Point One’s location platform. Point One outperforms other options by tightly coupling the strengths of different sensor modalities and intelligently using proprietary data. Point One is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Point One’s website at pointonenav.com







