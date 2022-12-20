Brandon Lucero, Founder of New Generation Mastery, Has Launched New Podcast Aimed at Educating on Business Communication
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Lucero is a successful entrepreneur who has earned millions by teaching others how to lock in on messages that resonate with consumers, and he is sharing his techniques and success in his New Generation Podcast.
Lucero started his career in a very different path than intended. He began as the Vice President for his father’s company where he learned a lot about business. When the company went under, Lucero had to start searching for something new. He tried door-to-door sales, video selling to businesses and marketing. But he finally landed on his first huge business success- Sold With Video.
The goal of his company was simple: to help companies grow their online presence by selling them videos. He found that focusing on video SEO could lead to the exposure he was searching for rather than just focusing on the quality or content. His realization prompted him to begin teaching others how to video market in businesses. In less than a year, his income reached one million.
That business became a source of hatred for Brandon Lucero after some time. Even though Lucero’s business was operating at high levels, he found himself becoming more and more detached and bored with his company. He decided to go back to square one and start over.
His passions led him back to helping others. He began a program called New Generation Mastery. The launch of this program seeks to help business owners grow their brands by dialing in on their message and communication to their consumers. The program also focuses on preparing people to shift from jobs to a permanent gig and an entrepreneurial economy.
Over the last few years, Lucero has made millions helping others lock in on the messages that resonate with their clients.
“You have to stand out from the crowd. We teach our clients to stand out by standing against something that is wrong in the world. Whether it’s limiting beliefs, bad information, or lack of resources - your company has to show the problem it solves,” Lucero shared.
Watch for the release of the New Generation Entrepreneur podcast to learn tips and strategies for the message behind your business goals.
Brandon Lucero
