Axcient Welcomes Rob Haggerty, Vice President of Technical Support

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Technical Support, Rob Haggerty. In the role, he will focus on enabling partners to get the greatest possible value from their Axcient solutions.



“Rob brings to Axcient deep experience building high-performing support organizations, an understanding of the IT channel ecosystem, and a breadth of knowledge on modern Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery solutions,” said Rod Mathews, CEO at Axcient. “He is focused on rapidly solving complex technology challenges for partners and providing strategic counsel to tune and optimize their services. We are excited to welcome Rob to Axcient and look forward to delivering even more value from support under his leadership.”

Haggerty has more than 18 years of experience in technical support and professional services in the IT industry. He has extensive experience developing highly effective support teams that span both technical problem-solving and strategic product optimization. Most recently, Haggerty was Vice President, Technical Support at Datto. Before Datto, he held professional services and support leadership roles at RSA Security and Dell EMC.

“I am thrilled to join the Axcient team to build on their track record of exceptional service and support to the MSP community,” said Haggerty. “Axcient set the standard for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery solutions that protect data and allow businesses to recover rapidly and completely from threats like ransomware. I look forward to helping Axcient partners address technical challenges and get more than ever out of their solutions as we continue to grow the Axcient support service.”

