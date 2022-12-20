Snowcrash Collaborates With National Geographic on Genesis NFT Collection “GM: Daybreak Around the World” Out 1/17/2023
Web3 studio & NFT platform Snowcrash collaborates with National Geographic for genesis NFT collection, “GM: Daybreak Around the World."
It is every photographer's dream to shoot for National Geographic and it’s exciting that through blockchain and NFTs, I am now able to showcase my photography and artwork with Nat Geo.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The web3 studio and NFT platform Snowcrash is scheduled to launch National Geographic’s Genesis NFT Collection, “GM: Daybreak Around the World” on January 17, 2023. The collection, which brings together 16 National Geographic photographers and digital artists to register daybreak around the world, honors National Geographic’s 135th anniversary and will include 1888 NFTs in reference to the year of its founding.
For well over a century, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and innovation. Today, it continues to grow and invest in its creative community, continuously exploring bold new ways to tell stories, make art more accessible and reach new audiences. For this Genesis Collection, 16 photographers – some new to the web3 space, some prominent figures in the NFT community – will each release 118 editions of their sunrise photo on the Polygon blockchain in a blind drop. The NFTs can be purchased using a debit or credit card, without having a crypto wallet.
"It is every photographer's dream to shoot for National Geographic and it’s exciting that through blockchain and NFTs, I am now able to showcase my photography and artwork with Nat Geo. It is a dream come true that will open doors for more artistic opportunities,” said artist Justin Aversano.
“Web3 and NFTs have expanded the connections of so many people across the globe,” added artist Tara Workman. “From the world renowned to those who had never shared their work publicly, we are all co-existing in the same ecosystem for the love of art."
From the shores of Byron Bay, Australia (Mia Forrest, “Flanksia, in motion”) and coastal Oregon (Tara Workman, “Rise & Shine”), to the peaks of Mount Everest (Renan Ozturk, “Everest Sunrise”) and Mt. Sinai (Justin Aversano, “A Good Morning at the top of Mt. Sinai”), and even the start of a new day in the metaverse (Aaron Huey, “Sunrise In The Void”), each artist came back with a unique story to tell. Some shared traditional documentary images and others explored the narrative opportunities that the medium and format affords.
Photographers and their pieces featured in “GM: Daybreak Around The World”:
Justin Aversano “A Good Morning at the top of Mt. Sinai”
Jimmy Chin “Cerro Torre at Sunrise”
Delphine Diallo “Uprising”
Yagazie Emezi “We Are Light”
Mia Forrest “Flanksia, In Motion”
Kris Graves “Berry Creek”
Aaron Huey “Sunrise In The Void”
ioulex “7:04:05”
John Knopf “gm”
Cristina Mittermeier “Good morning, turtle”
Renan Ozturk “Everest Sunrise”
Cath Simard “Indélébile”
Ben Strauss “Pursuit of Equilibrium No.16”
Tara Workman “Rise & Shine”
Reuben Wu “New Dawn Fades”
Michael Yamashita “Hallelujah Sunrise”
About National Geographic Media:
National Geographic Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over a half billion followers on social media. We inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and TikTok.
