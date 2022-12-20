The Value of an Ongoing Relationship

Dec 20, 2022

By: Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services, FMI

After nearly 30 years as a membership professional in the association world, I’m still surprised that others I encounter do not realize the difference between a subscriber and a member.

Many of us are subscribers to services like streaming entertainment, phone plans, and magazines (yes, still). The relationship may be portrayed as a “membership” in businesses market and promote of these services, but they are still only subscriptions.

What’s missing?

Put simply…a relationship.

Food retail professionals, especially those working with customers daily in grocery stores and supermarkets, recognize the value of building a relationship with the shoppers that walk in their stores every day. Each time they enter your store – physically or virtually – they are renewing their relationship with your brand, your team, and your unique style of operation. The relationship may not be completely intentional and may have little to no interactions between staff and shopper. Yet the relationship is present and a significant driver in loyalty.

FMI recognizes the value of a strong relationship with our members and continues to strengthen this relationship with the membership cycle spanning each calendar year— January 1st through December 31st. In 2021, FMI conducted a member satisfaction survey to gain feedback and reflection on our performance in the previous year of unprecedented activity in the food industry. Representatives from nearly 300 companies responded and 97% said they were satisfied with their FMI membership.

The survey was repeated in 2022 with similar results and two-thirds of respondents saying they were “very satisfied” with their FMI membership experience with the likelihood of renewing their membership at the end of the year rising from 87% in 2021 to 91% this year. FMI membership program data supports these findings as overall member retention remains well above the industry average of 85% for trade associations.

FMI members were asked to reveal the major reasons they became and remain members of FMI. The top three reasons were: industry collaboration, industry research and insights, and having FMI be the voice of the food industry. This translates into members’ appreciation for FMI Signature and “Power of” research publications, government affairs work on priority issues within the food industry, and opportunities for collaboration through education and events, committees, and other communities. These benefits and resources are essential to our ongoing commitment to strengthen this relationship with members.

As we close out the 2022 membership cycle at the end of this month, all FMI members will be asked to renew their membership and continue this mutually beneficial relationship for another year. We always look forward to serving you and can’t wait to show you what’s in store for 2023.

Contact The Membership Team