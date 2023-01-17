Strategic collaboration between dormakaba Group and Azilen Technologies for a NextGen Hospitality Solution Strategic collaboration between The dormakaba Group and Azilen Technologies for a NextGen Hospitality Solution The dormakaba Group's Office

Azilen partners with The dormakaba Group, to help in create a futuristic PMS for the global majors, to take hospitality sector operations to the next level.

With an opportunity to develop and enhance a product using our latest technology, we cater to the needs of our clients to transform their ideas into reality. That is our motto!” — Swapnil Sharma