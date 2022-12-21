Makes the invisible visible

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIPA Appoints Mark Voytek to Board of Directors

Former Big 4 Partner and 25+ year industry leader brings experience helping emerging companies scale and large companies operate efficiently.

MIRAMAR, FL: TRIPA, the company set to disrupt the talent acquisition and coaching industries, today announced the appointment of Mark Voytek to the company's Board of Directors, effective December 15, 2022.

Mr. Voytek joins the TRIPA Board while currently serving as Founder and Managing Partner of Voytechnology Partners, a technology (SaaS) enabled advisory firm that helps drive transformational change for High Growth B2B as well as large Global 1000 companies. In this role, Mr. Voytek helps large and small companies with profit optimization, digital transformation, and enterprise cost reduction.

Mr. Voytek will bring his international network and extensive experience delivering successful partnerships, expanding accounts, and driving strategy to TRIPA's Board of Directors to amplify TRIPA's growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Voytek to the TRIPA Board," said Alexis del Rio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TRIPA. "Mark's energy, business acumen, entrepreneurial know-how, and experience will supercharge TRIPA's efforts and help us achieve our mission of "Making the Invisible Visible" for organizations and individuals alike."

"I am honored to join TRIPA's Board of Directors," shares Mr. Voytek. "I'm extremely passionate about uncovering talent, and I can't wait to contribute to the TRIPA team's efforts at such an exciting time for the company."

Mr. Voytek received a bachelor's degree in Economics and English from Fairfield University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from the University of Connecticut School of Business.

About Mark Voytek

Additionally, Mr. Voytek's experiences that will benefit TRIPA moving forward include the following:

He served as EY Partner/Principal responsible for Outsourcing & Automation Advisory Practice. He was part of the Global Business Services Leadership Team. He did a two-year secondment to EY Global in London and NY, where he led a large enterprise transformation of EY's internal technology and operations.

Most recently, working as the Global Head of Alliances for Tealbook, a Supplier Intelligence SaaS company.

Acting as Advisory Board Member for several B2B High Growth companies, including PaymentWorks, Terakeet, and Tealbook, helping Founders, CEOs, and Boards to become more efficient and effective.

Mr. Voytek was recently awarded the top industry award to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) Leadership Hall of Fame, an exclusive group of industry leaders. A guest lecturer at leading MBA programs and industry conference speaker, he is passionate about mentoring and helping develop talent.

About TRIPA

TRIPA helps medium and large enterprises to cut their turnover and replacement costs by up to 40% by addressing the root cause of poor performance rather than the symptoms. A groundbreaking human assessment platform, TRIPA is poised to revolutionize how human resources are valued. TRIPA provides managers at every level and industry with people analytics that help them lead efficiently and effectively. At the same time, it benefits individuals with self-awareness tools to identify their Unique Selling Proposition (USP) and achieve their desired level of success. TRIPA is proud to realize its purpose of "Making the invisible visible."

