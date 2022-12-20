At 9.0 % CAGR, Almond Oil Market Size Worth USD $1,052 million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The medicinal benefits offered by the almond oil, which aids all age groups has been a key market driver.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Almond Oil Market size is estimated to reach $1,052 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Almond has been gaining immense market traction over the last five years. Predominantly owing to the rising “veganism” trend and the tendency of people to adopt vegan diets which can provide them with the needed protein and energy for the entire day. Additionally, almond oil has been extensively used in cosmetic products owing to its excellent chemical properties making the skin smooth and nutritively healthy. As the practices for food adulteration are growing, various practices have been adopted such as the use of isotope ratio mass spectrometry. Almond Oil has also known for having monosaturated oleic acid or monosaturated fats which are contributed to increasing HDL or good cholesterol. The sweet almond oil also contains around 30% of linoleic acid, which makes up for its application in skin-care products. Moreover, the cinnamic aldehyde is added to various almond oil preparation to enhance the overall taste of the product. Owing to the recent trends governing that consumers wish to have vegan and non-GMO products along with the health consciousness the Almond Oil Industry is positioned favorably in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Almond-Oil-Market-Research-504594

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Almond Oil Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held the dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the predominant position of the region in supplying the raw material almond. Additionally, the established pharmaceutical-nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries propel the usage of almond oil in making end-products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to heightened demand from the application industry fuelled by new product launches and brands focussing on using and publicizing almonds as the health beneficiary factor.

2. The medicinal benefits offered by the almond oil, which aids all age groups has been a key market driver. However, owing to huge inclination and supply focus to small regions impeded the overall market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Almond Oil Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504594

Segmental Analysis:

Almond Oil Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The Almond Oil market based on type can be further segmented into Sweet Almond Oil and Bitter Almond Oil. Sweet Almond Oil held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Almond Oil Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The Almond Oil Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. Offline held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the vast application usage in food products and beverages.

Almond Oil Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Almond Oil Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Almond Oil Industry are -

1. AAK

2. Frontier Natural Products

3. Flora

4. Proteco

5. Bajaj

Click on the following link to buy the Almond Oil Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504594

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Almond Flour Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Almond-Flour-Market-Research-508049

B. Almond Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Almond-Ingredients-Market-Research-510261

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062