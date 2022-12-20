Dame Esther Rantzen becomes brand ambassador for Chatta TV- Connecting older people to their families through their TV

Dame Esther Rantzen Brand Ambassador for Chatta TV

Chatta TV a company based in the North East are delighted to announce a brand new brand ambassador partnership with broadcasting veteran Dame Esther Rantzen.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatta TV a company based in the North East are delighted to announce their brand new brand ambassador partnership with broadcasting veteran Dame Esther Rantzen. She will be working with them for the next 12 months.

Chatta TV has developed a leading-edge messaging and video chat service for older people. Developed by an innovative North East based software company Care Messenger Holdings Limited founded by ex-music teacher Paul Slaughter,Chatta TV has an exclusive partnership with global electronics giant LG. The package available for families includes a state-of-the-art Ultra High Definition 4K TV with the Chatta software conveniently built-in

On working with Chatta TV Dame Esther Rantzen has said:

‘I am delighted to be an Ambassador for Chatta TV. I know that some older people are not comfortable with smartphones, tablets computers or the internet, and therefore have become even more isolated but Chatta TV enables them to receive messages, photos, and video chat with their loved ones from anywhere in the world through a medium they are already familiar with – their TV. The system is specially designed to enable older people to stay in touch at a time when many have been left behind in the digital world. It is excellent news that this solution has been found to bridge the digital divide and link all the generations together.’

The system allows families to download the Chatta TV app from Apple or Google stores free of charge and send text, photo, and video messages to their loved ones which pop up over their TV so they can’t miss the messages. A timestamp is returned to the app, so families know the messages have been seen and read with a simple response. The system even has an ‘assist’ button on the TV remote which can be customised for individual needs. The technology allows video calls to be made from a mobile app direct to TV without the need for any other hardware and without having to change channels or inputs. Specially designed for older people who often struggle with technology, it is so easy to use and ideal for families to stay in touch with their loved ones from anywhere in the world.

With leading organisations and the government recognising a loneliness crises amongst older people, Chatta TV bridges the digital divide and connects generations. Busy families can stay in touch easily with the convenience of the most familiar technology of the TV.