Bechtle Schweiz AG launches new services based on Raynet technology

Raynet Logo Marc Roggli, Head of SAM Services at Bechtle Schweiz AG

With our partner Raynet, we are using advanced technology to set the standard for simplicity in Software Asset Management (SAM) and visibility in the IT landscape.” — Marc Roggli, Head of SAM Services at Bechtle Schweiz AG

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet and Bechtle Schweiz AG are expanding their partnership. By offering two new services for comprehensive ITAM inventory and a free software license overview, Bechtle Schweiz provides its customers with a simple and meaningful inventory of software and hardware as well as the management of licenses. Undergirding these services is Raynet's Unified Data Platform.

The new services from Bechtle Schweiz AG, "Inventory2go" and "Century Platform", provide a quick and reliable overview of entire IT landscapes and software licenses. They also follow a "no-touch" discovery and inventory approach. Onboarding the managed services is quick and easy, providing customers with rapid access to increased data quality and transparency, so they can improve the success of their IT initiatives.

Raynet's Unified Data Platform serves as a central repository for all IT asset data. This data is automatically collected, aggregated, normalized, and enriched with one of the leading software catalogs on the market. The platform transforms data into valuable information that serves as a basis for decision-making for important business initiatives.

"With our partner Raynet, we are using advanced technology to set the standard for simplicity in Software Asset Management (SAM) and visibility in the IT landscape," says Marc Roggli, Head of SAM Services at Bechtle Schweiz AG.

The services cover a diverse range of use cases and scenarios, benefitting companies with quick visibility and management wins. With these services Bechtle Schweiz tackles a significant market demand.

Stephan Hüsler, Head of IT at Coop Rechtsschutz AG, has already received initial results from a pilot project: "Inventory2go gave me a meaningful, intuitive, and detailed overview of all my software and hardware assets in just a few moments. The Bechtle team, the simplicity of the implementation, and the value of the results for the overall operation have completely convinced me."

Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet, is very pleased with the success so far: "IT visibility and data management have long been among our core issues. Our years of experience show that the basic completeness and quality requirements of customers are not fully served by conventional solutions and services. Bechtle Schweiz AG not only offers an alternative, but proven and successful services for better data that give customers the essential information they need to achieve complete transparency of their IT landscape and software portfolios and licenses."



About Bechtle Schweiz AG

A leading IT service provider in Switzerland, Bechtle Schweiz AG is your go-to partner for all things IT—from consulting to infrastructure, from services to software, on the ground and in the cloud. Trusted by small to large enterprises and public institutions, our offering spans the entire plan-build-run lifecycle of corporate IT backed by top-level vendor certifications. Our 600 employees across 10 sites give you the reliability and experience you need to turn your IT into a true asset for your business.

Bechtle Schweiz AG is a company of the Bechtle group. With over 80 IT system houses, the group is close to its customers and, with IT e-commerce companies in 14 countries, is one of the leading IT companies in Europe. Bechtle is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX.

More at: www.bechtle.ch

About Raynet

Raynet is a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management. Following the mission “Discover to Manage”, Raynet offers the market unique products covering all technologies.

In addition to the headquarters in Paderborn, Raynet has further locations in Germany, the USA, Poland, Turkey, and the UK. With more than 100 highly qualified employees, Raynet has been supporting well-known customers and partners worldwide in their projects with its portfolio since 1999 – from Unified Data Management and Software Asset Management to Software Packaging and Workflow Management to Unified Endpoint Management.

Read more by following this link.