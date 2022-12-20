Global Veterinary Parasiticides Market Growth Trajectory

Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2022”, the veterinary parasiticides market grew from $2.48 billion in 2021 to $2.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global veterinary parasiticides market size is expected to grow to $3.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Animals are increasingly being affected by zoonotic pathogens, which are the leading cause of foodborne diseases worldwide.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Parasiticides Market

Chewable tablets are being used to prevent animals from being affected by ticks, worms, fleas, and others. Treatments with these tablets are easier to administer. The chewable tablets are available in either a beef-flavored tablet or soft chew.

Overview Of The Veterinary Parasiticides Market

The veterinary parasiticides market consists of sales of veterinary parasiticides and related services which are used in the treatment of parasitic diseases in livestock, pets, and other animals. The veterinary parasiticides industry includes establishments that produce a cure to parasitic diseases that can be caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, and protozoa. Veterinary parasiticides are chemical substances that destroy or inhibit micro-organisms or parasites and improve the animals’ health.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides

• By End Users: R&D Facilities, Farms, Veterinary Clinics

• By Product: Oral Liquids, Tablets, Injectables, Sprays, Other Products

• By Application: Farm Animals, Companion Animals

• By Geography: The global veterinary parasiticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, Ceva Animal Health, Inc., Merial, Perrigo Company, and Vetoquinol, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

