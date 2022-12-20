Elevated Living Offers Hotel-Style Personal Services to Luxury Class A Communities

Providing hotel-style personalized services is a growing and important trend in luxury Class A buildings.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of “luxury apartments and condos” is being transformed and re-defined. The physical design and the standard amenities of luxury community buildings are basic and widely accepted, common givens. What now sets some luxury buildings apart is the emerging emphasis on the work-life balance of the residents, and, most importantly, the various lifestyle or creature comfort services that make it happen with a difference.

“Residents in luxury, Class A communities should have the easy-availability and convenience of hotel style, on-demand personal services,“ says the positive and upbeat Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living, the innovative provider of unified, cutting edge technology, personal services and unique resident engagement programs for top owners, developers, and property managers in the country.

Providing hotel-style services in luxury buildings is part of a growing trend of ultra personalized services. In addition to some intangibles---like the greeting when entering the lobby area and how the resident and their guests feel when entering the building---management’s attention now focuses on the personal details, wants and needs of residents, and also the vital understanding of who luxury community residents are, and how best to respond to their expectations.

“It’s all about personalized service,” he pointed out. “From hotel style housekeeping services, health club-rated personal trainers, spa-like massage therapists to pet services, TV mounting, and private chef services. We hire quality talent in the industry to service Class A community residents.”

He highlighted the Elevated Living "Branded Resident App," which efficiently combines traditional operations with on-demand personal services and experiences, and reducing resident app frustration and fatigue.

Managing various popular basic and convenience personal services, which residents can book on-demand through the building's Branded Resident App, gives Class A community residents everything they need and expect in building amenities.

By offering those services through the Elevated Living branded building app, residents both appreciate and assume that the services are only available to them within their community. “For example,” Konrad Koczwara added, “a resident who loves their housekeeping services, on-site dog groomer or their favorite yoga instructor, finds it hard to leave.

“Also, from the business perspective, offering residents new types of amenities unlocks new revenue streams for the asset.”

