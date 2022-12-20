Young Female Athlete Jodie Hall McAteer is Named Leading Rider of the 2022 London International Horse Show
After a fierce week of competition, Jodie Hall McAteer's consistent results has made her the star of the show
This has been an unbelievable week for me and all of my horses have jumped well. To be named the Leading Rider of the Show, is the best way to end the 2022 season.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week at the London International Horse Show, remarkable talent took the stage with 7 of the top 10 ranked riders in the world in attendance. A total of 44 riders partook in the 5-star Show Jumping competition and amongst them was young talent, Jodie Hall-McAteer. At just 22-years-old, Hall McAteer made her debut in the five-star competition and was one of only four female riders to make up the roster.
— Jodie Hall McAteer
She was named Leading Rider of the London International Horse Show, which is calculated by the total points gained with each top placing throughout the competition. Her consistent, strong results these last few day has been remarkable.
The most notable placing was in the in Longines FEI World CupTM where she was 3rd on her gelding Salt n' Peppa. There was an emotional moment during the press conference where Hall McAteer reflected on how she grew up coming to The London Horse Show and what it meant to have a podium finish. Her two speedy mares Kimosa Van Het Kritrahof and Hardessa jumped numerous clear rounds, picking up additional points with their placings.
