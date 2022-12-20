Submit Release
Dona Maria, a name that gathered multiple cultures since her first release till now

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dona Maria, a name that gathered multiple cultures since her first release till now; her latest releases “Fire” and “Tik Tak Town” are getting recognition as they were in the Grammy 65 1st voting cycle of 2021-2022-2023 and have recently been featured in the Billboard magazine December 17 issue as well as been featured at the NY time square, California shopping malls and others and are making a viral impact accumulating over 1.7 million Streams on Spotify and 476k listeners in just 5 days after their official release date.

 Dona Maria, the singer/songwriter/ Grammy member and DM the NO Music President & CEO is the artist who wrote the first line of change, she brings a colorful and exciting performance to people from around the globe.

The singer/songwriter is working on a new songs that will be released on the 2023 next year as we are coming to an end of 2022.

As for the middle eastern songs that is usually included in my songs won’t disappear as some expecting.

What about the Grammys?
What about it? Dona Maria replied :) saying that she got the Grammy invitation for the Grammy 65 as her Fire single and music video were in the voting ballot and as a Grammy member 90% she might attend the ceremony on Feb 2023.

"So I want to wish you and everyone a happy holidays," Dona Maria دونا ماريا said.

Dona Maria, a name that gathered multiple cultures since her first release till now

