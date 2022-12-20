Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,699 in the last 365 days.

E23 Ushers in a New Era of Airport Shopping with its Quick Commerce Delivery at the Airport.

Airport quick commerce

E23

Scan and shop

E23

Hotel duty-free shopping

Tech startup allows travelers to bypass queues, congestion, and terminal walk to shop for their favorite products from airport retailers.

With E23, we are impacting airport shopping and helping airports in their mission to provide excellent service to travelers”
— Alessandro Lo Piano
ROME, ITALY, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech startup allows travelers to bypass queues, congestion, and terminal walk to shop for their favorite products from airport retailers.

Italy, Rome. E23, an Italy-based tech startup, today announced the launch of its airport delivery service, a scan and shop initiative that makes it easy for travelers to find retail stores with the best deals, shop duty-free at their convenience, and pick up before departure or upon arrival.

E23 allows customers to not carry items in their luggage or have problems at security checks.

Priority Pass surveyed 1700 Brits and found that 49% of travelers think the most stressful part of the airport is going through security and 47% think waiting to transfer.

With over 42 years of combined experience in aviation, technology, design, entrepreneurship and communications, E23 was founded to satisfy a need: Comfort, Luxury, and Happiness.

E23 uses technology to provide timely logistics and improve the retail customer experience through its scan and shop policy.

Reducing the hassle associated with travel has always been a key focus for E23, which is consistently driven by creating world-changing experiences through the use of digital technology.

E23 enables everyone (retailers and travelers) to fulfill their desires.

"With E23, we are impacting airport shopping and helping airports in their mission to provide excellent service to travelers," said Alessandro Lo Piano, founder of E23 delivery.

How it works:
Scan and shop QR code to reduce friction and save time
Website for retailers to upload items, display prices, deals, and coupons and gain visibility.
Mobile application for couriers to take orders, manage and deliver promptly within the airport.

E23 is available to retailers and travelers - learn more here

Akinsola Esther
E23 Delivery
Esther@e23delivery.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

E23 Ushers in a New Era of Airport Shopping with its Quick Commerce Delivery at the Airport.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.