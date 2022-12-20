E23 Ushers in a New Era of Airport Shopping with its Quick Commerce Delivery at the Airport.
Tech startup allows travelers to bypass queues, congestion, and terminal walk to shop for their favorite products from airport retailers.
With E23, we are impacting airport shopping and helping airports in their mission to provide excellent service to travelers”ROME, ITALY, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech startup allows travelers to bypass queues, congestion, and terminal walk to shop for their favorite products from airport retailers.
— Alessandro Lo Piano
Italy, Rome. E23, an Italy-based tech startup, today announced the launch of its airport delivery service, a scan and shop initiative that makes it easy for travelers to find retail stores with the best deals, shop duty-free at their convenience, and pick up before departure or upon arrival.
E23 allows customers to not carry items in their luggage or have problems at security checks.
Priority Pass surveyed 1700 Brits and found that 49% of travelers think the most stressful part of the airport is going through security and 47% think waiting to transfer.
With over 42 years of combined experience in aviation, technology, design, entrepreneurship and communications, E23 was founded to satisfy a need: Comfort, Luxury, and Happiness.
E23 uses technology to provide timely logistics and improve the retail customer experience through its scan and shop policy.
Reducing the hassle associated with travel has always been a key focus for E23, which is consistently driven by creating world-changing experiences through the use of digital technology.
E23 enables everyone (retailers and travelers) to fulfill their desires.
"With E23, we are impacting airport shopping and helping airports in their mission to provide excellent service to travelers," said Alessandro Lo Piano, founder of E23 delivery.
How it works:
Scan and shop QR code to reduce friction and save time
Website for retailers to upload items, display prices, deals, and coupons and gain visibility.
Mobile application for couriers to take orders, manage and deliver promptly within the airport.
E23 is available to retailers and travelers - learn more here
Akinsola Esther
E23 Delivery
Esther@e23delivery.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other