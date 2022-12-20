MRD & PRC TO IMPLEMENT NEW RURAL DEVELOPMENT JOINT PROGRAM IN 2023

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) will be implementing a newly established joint program with the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) next year toward improving rural livelihoods.

This was revealed by the Minister of MRD Honourable Duddley Kopu when he contributed on the Motion of the 2023 Appropriation Bill 2022 in Parliament, last week.

This new partnership program is called the “Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP)”.

“…there is no continuation of CDF contribution from PRC next year 2023 rather, my ministry will be implementing a newly established joint program with the Peoples Republic of China called the “Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP)” that will be jointly implemented by my ministry and PRC Embassy in Honiara,” he informed Parliament.

“This is a proposal-based program and open to everyone, not just the constituencies. And only those that submit a convincing project proposal will be eligible for funding.

“The new program will have a steering committee and a technical screening committee to be managed by a project management unit within my ministry,” he explained.

He further said that apart from the RSDP, his ministry has also received strong indication from other donor agencies to continue providing support to the MRD reforms.

Meanwhile, Minister Kopu on behalf of the government (DCGA) through MRD, thanked UNDP for its continuous help in providing support toward his ministry’s reforms.

He also expressed profound gratitude the People and Government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for their steadfast support in the last three years toward the CDF program which benefited all the 50 MPs regardless of their public rhetoric against PRC.

He said his ministry looks forward to the continuing support from PRC and urge other partners to also support the work of the ministry of rural development since, CDF is the only fund that reaches down directly to all the constituencies and the people in the most isolated rural areas of Solomon Islands.

New complete permanent classroom at Soranamola community high school. This CDF project is implemented by Soranamola in partnership with East Choiseul Constituency office.

– MRD Press