Tara Open Day by Learning Matters
Learning Matters is conducting 'Tara Open Day' - a wonderful opportunity for students in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to showcase their communication skills.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning Matters, an edtech organization based in Bangalore, is conducting "TARA Open Day" for schools that are using its AI-based conversational English solution - Tara English Language Lab. Tara English Language Lab has already improved literacy skills in thousands of learners across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The TARA Open Day is an interclass competition that allows students to showcase their English communication skills that they have been learning and honing through Tara English Language Lab. The open day is that is being held across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu schools will take place over the course of 3 hours and will feature a variety of activities for students to participate in.
The main objective of the TARA Open Day is to further boost confidence in students by giving them the opportunity to take the stage and demonstrate their skills in front of an audience. By participating in the various competitions, students will have the chance to show off the progress they have made in their English language skills and to gain valuable experience speaking in front of a crowd.
A wide range of event categories will be conducted to ensure participation by all students. Listed below are the names of the various competitions that students can participate in -
1. The Storyteller
2. The Word Chain
3. Spelling Wizards
4. Mumbo Jumbo
5. What’s the Good Word?
6. The First Act
7. Young Anchor
8. Spirited Speaker
In addition to the competitions, the Tara Open Day will also provide an opportunity for teachers, administrators and parents to learn more about the Tara English Language Lab programme and how it is helping to improve literacy skills in their students. With the help of this innovative technology, students are able to learn at their own pace and receive personalized instruction, which has been proven to be an effective method of language learning.
For students and teachers, the Tara Open Day is a chance to celebrate the hard work and progress they have made. It is also a chance to share ideas and insights with others who are using the Tara English Language Lab, and to learn more about how this technology can be used to improve literacy skills school wide.
Overall, the TARA Open Day is an exciting event that will give students the opportunity to showcase their English communication skills and boost their confidence by speaking in front of an audience.
About Learning Matters Pvt. Ltd.
Learning Matters is an educational technology company headquartered in Bangalore. They bring about school transformation through their pioneering communicative English program 'Tara' that runs on Artificial Intelligence and the power of voice technology. The impact of Tara is strengthened through their powerful teacher training program, 'StarTeacher.'
To learn more about Learning Matters, visit: https://learningmatters.ai/
Contact no: +91 82968 00792
Saraswathy Ramamoorthy
Learning Matters
+91 82968 00792
contact@learningmatters.ai
