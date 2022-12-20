PopKanon Releases Debut Single “Brothers” Featuring Nef and Exclusive
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a long-lasting pandemic, PopKanon’s debut song “Brothers” unites people, encouraging togetherness and love. The single, featuring American soul singer Nef and hip-hop artist Exclusive, was just released.
Norwegian producing/songwriting team PopKanon are lifelong fans of American popular culture, creating their own sound by drawing equal inspiration from hip-hop, modern country, and traditional Scandinavian songwriting. The lyrics for “Brothers” was written during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
According to PopKanon, “The essence of this song is about supporting each other. It’s a call for action. Say hi to a stranger during your morning walk. Do a selfless act of kindness or treat an old friend to a cup of coffee on a cold November day.”
Two years later, when people started to travel and the lockdown eased up, members of PopKanon traveled to Chicago to collaborate with Chicago-area artists to finalize the track. After recording artists Nef and Exclusive signed on to do the vocals, “Brothers” was mixed and mastered at Pressure Point with the expertise of the award-winning sound engineer Slavic Livins.
A music video was just released along with the single. Shot by filmmaker Travis Wright at RocitProductions, PopKanon said, “He captured the essence of the song about supporting one another and encouraged the initiative to drive a positive outcome.”
Brothers is now available on all platforms.
Click this link to access the song: LinkTree PopKanon
About PopKanon:
PopKanon is a songwriting / production company founded by Paal Bay Braathen, Morten Collier Gabrielsen, and Tomas Jensen in 2020. Their hope is to excite and inspire fans through their music, featuring both up-and-coming and established artists.
"Brothers"- Official Music Video