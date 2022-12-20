Edelweiss Bags UiPath’s Excellence in Process Automation Award Supported by Cloudesign

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UiPath’s prestigious Excellence in Process Automation Award for the year 2022 was bagged by Edelweiss, a leading Mumbai-based wealth management company.

A leader in finance solutions, Edelweiss, sought to better serve its customers by transforming legacy business processes and automating financial workflows. To this end, it partnered with Cloudesign Technology Solutions LLP, a digital transformation company with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The results were nothing short of astounding.

“By developing a range of BOTs across their front and middle office platforms, Edelweiss achieved up to a fourfold increase in transaction volumes, significant improvement in client service quality, experience, and improvement in productivity” – Anita Ovalekar, Head of Enterprise Tech, Edelweiss shared on LinkedIn.

But the cherry on the cake was being recognized by UiPath for excellent process automation practices. UiPath, the world’s leading process automation technology, plays alongside big businesses, like Microsoft and IBM, in transforming industries worldwide and automating dull, monotonous, and repetitive jobs.

This is a welcome development for both Edelweiss and Cloudesign, positioning them as an excellent example to firms considering process automation. In addition, this will motivate more businesses and corporations to embrace the wave of automation and artificial intelligence.

About Us- Cloudesign Technology Solutions is a digital transformation and IT consulting firm founded in 2015 with the mission of enabling digital transformation for companies worldwide. It has rendered services to prestigious clients like Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Technology Services, Edelweiss, Cactus, and more. Find out more about us by visiting our website https://www.cloudesign.com/ or reaching out to our Business Unit Director at deboleena.majumder@cloudesign.com.