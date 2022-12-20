Heparin Sodium Market Size Expected to Reach US$2.4Billion with CAGR of 3.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technological breakthroughs Projected to Drive Heparin Sodium Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heparin Sodium Market size is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. On bifurcating the word Heparin, we get Hepa and rin. Hepa means liver and rin means GAGs (= “Glycosaminoglycans”, compounds formed following the composition of disaccharide units. GAGs are expedient in preclusion of blood clots). Therefore, Heparin Sodium can be demarcated as an anticoagulant that discourages agglomeration of the blood in angio/arteries, phlebo/veins, heart. Heparins are derived from porcine intestinal tissue and are largely used in treatments accompanied with DIC (= Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, a sickness embarking on the genesis of thickets of condensed blood in vessels carrying it and suspending the stream of plasma/blood to principal parts of the body such as cerebrum, excretory organs, and liver. Ascension in stalwart efforts of researchers in the field of nanotechnology, massive capita financing by the government to research, and academic institution to carry forward their work are the few factors set to drive the growth of the Heparin Sodium Industry for the period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways:

Geographically, the North America Heparin Sodium Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the intensification in population and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The swelling in ailments such as thrombosis that engender blood clotting complications is driving the Heparin Sodium Market. However, side effects posed by heparins like excessive bleeding are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Heparin Sodium Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Heparin Sodium Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Heparin Sodium Market Segment Analysis-By Administration Type: The Heparin Sodium Market based on the Storage Type can be further segmented into Oral, Interposable/Injectable. The Injectable heparin segment held the largest share owing to the factors such as the rife presence of heparins in fluid form as compared to physical pills. Heparins are not swallowed orally accrediting to their dimensions/size. Therefore, the injectable segment is appraised to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.1% over the period 2022-2027.

Heparin Sodium Market Segment Analysis-By Ailment Curation Type: The Heparin Sodium Market based on the Ailment Curation can be further segmented into cardiovascular diseases (=Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation, Atrial fibrillation, VTE many more), Pregnancy Hitches, and many more. The Cardiovascular segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as an Increase in maladies such as DVT, PAD (=peripheral artery disease), antiphospholipid syndrome, increasing trend of smoking, obesity problems, swell in accident cases leading to serious injuries. Moreover, obesity problems have been growing severe day-day, as in 1999-2000, the prevalence was close to 30.5%, and the prevalence has increased to 42.4% in 2018-19. Similarly, the Cardiac maladies segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027.s.

Heparin Sodium Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Heparin Sodium based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as mounting injuries due to prevalent sports culture, utter intensification in cardiovascular maladies, budding old age population, the existence of high responsiveness among people, world-class health infrastructure facilities such as laboratories, diagnostic techniques, well-equipped hospitals. However, the Asia-pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Heparin Sodium Industry are -

1. SPL

2. Nanjing King-Friend

3. Opocrin

4. Biometrical

5. Xinbai Pharmaceuticals

